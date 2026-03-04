BOI lunches AIM! GeoMap to link schools, industry

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Board of Investments (BOI), has launched the Academe-Industry Matching (AIM!) GeoMap, a digital platform linking schools with key industry clusters nationwide.

The announcement was made during the Educational Investment (ENvest) Forum for Corporate Community Partnership for Development (CCPD) on 26 November 2025, at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria.

The platform allows companies to support education projects such as scholarships, digital access, and facility upgrades, helping address workforce development gaps. Developed with the Department of Education (DepEd) and Commission on Higher Education (CHED), AIM! enables investors to identify schools, industry clusters, and surrounding infrastructure for potential partnerships.

“We in the government can provide the resources and direction, but those in the industry bring real-time insights into evolving technologies and emerging skills. By working closely with businesses, we ensure that what happens inside our classrooms remains relevant to the world outside,” said DepEd Assistant Secretary Cilette Liboro Co.

CHED Chair Shirley Castañeda Agrupis added, “We welcome the BOI’s CCPD framework as a pathway for aligning educational programs with national and regional development priorities, ensuring learners are responsive to industry needs.”

The forum included a Recognition Ceremony honoring companies that contributed to workforce development projects, including Vitro Inc., Philippine DCS Development Corp., and Kafugan Mining Inc., which donated solar panels, computers, and internet subscriptions to beneficiary schools.

BOI Executive Director Ma. Corazon Halili-Dichosa emphasized the importance of investing in education. “By channeling investments into education, building digitally-enabled learning environments, and creating pathways for a future-ready workforce, we carve the path toward industry growth and global competitiveness. We will make it happen in the Philippines because we believe our youth can make it happen,” she said.

With AIM! GeoMap and ENvest-CCPD initiatives, the BOI aims to provide Filipino students with access to industry-relevant education and meaningful opportunities for growth.