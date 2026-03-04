BI nabs Korean fugitive posing as Filipino, tagged in $840K voice phishing scam 

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday said it has arrested a South Korean fugitive accused of masterminding a $840,000 voice phishing scam and posing as a Filipino while hiding in the country.

BI said operatives from its Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) arrested 40-year-old Moon Hayoung on February 26 in Barangay Palamis, Alaminos City, Pangasinan.

FSU Chief Rendel Ryan Sy said the operation was conducted in coordination with Korean authorities, the Alaminos City Police Station, and intelligence units.

Moon is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued following an arrest warrant from the Suwon District Court in South Korea for fraud, in violation of Article 347(1) of Korea’s Criminal Act.

Authorities said Moon allegedly set up a voice phishing operation in January 2017, with members posing as representatives of a major Korean bank to dupe victims.

The group reportedly defrauded victims of approximately $840,000.

He was identified as the “boss” or ringleader who organized the syndicate, funded its activities, and established facilities used in carrying out the scam.

During the arrest, authorities discovered that Moon was carrying a fraudulently obtained Philippine passport under the name Jonathan Martinez Park. He was also reported to own several resort properties in Batangas and Pangasinan.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado warned that foreigners who assume false identities to evade arrest will face legal consequences.

“Foreigners who use false identities to evade arrest will face the full force of the law. We will not allow anyone to abuse our hospitality, exploit our legal systems, or take advantage of the privileges extended to legitimate visitors,” Viado said.

The BI said Moon will remain detained at its warden facility pending deportation proceedings.