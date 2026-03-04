BFAR vessels join rescue operations

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has deployed patrol vessels to assist in search and recovery operations following separate maritime incidents in Mindanao waters, highlighting the agency’s vital role in emergency response at sea.

Under the Department of Agriculture, BFAR responded to incidents involving MV Trisha Kerstin 3 near Baluk-Baluk Island, Basilan and the motorized banca MBCA Amejara off Balut Island and Western Sarangani.

On 22 February, MCS Patrol Vessel 3004, commanded by LT Jose Jomar V. Oyardo III of the Philippine Coast Guard, recovered a body approximately 2.3 nautical miles east-by-north of Baluk-Baluk Island and transported it to Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, MCS Patrol Vessel 3010, under Capt. Jose Ronnie T. Ong Jr., conducted extended search operations from 19 to 27 January and 30 January to 3 February, covering waters off Balut Island and Western Sarangani.

The vessel recovered a body on 25 January, about 43 nautical miles southwest of Buca Point, Maasim, Sarangani, and a life ring marked “Amejara” the next day, roughly 36 nautical miles southwest of Maculi Point. Operations were coordinated with other Philippine Coast Guard units to maintain continuous coverage.

National director Elizer Salilig expressed condolences to the families affected and emphasized BFAR’s dual role: “This operation underscores our commitment not only to protecting Philippine waters but also to safeguarding lives at sea and supporting coastal communities. We are always ready to respond to emergencies wherever needed.”

While primarily tasked with curbing illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, BFAR continues to partner with the Coast Guard, LGUs and other agencies to ensure maritime safety.