'Basag Kotse' press conference

(March 04 2026) PBGen. Randy Glenn Silvio of the Quezon City Police District conducts a press conference regarding of their successful arrest of one of the suspects involved in the robbery hold-up at THRES HOLD Silver Accessories Shop in Brgy. Pasong Putik, Quezon City and the apprehend of three suspects involved in a theft incident (Basag Kotse) that occurred on February 25, 2026, along Katipunan Avenue, Brgy. Blue Ridge A, Quezon City. Held at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on March 4, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











