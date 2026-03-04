Anne Curtis reunites with family in Oman after flight disruption

Actress and television host Anne Curtis has safely reunited with her husband Erwan Heussaff and their daughter Dahlia in Oman after a tense travel disruption caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The update was shared by Anne’s mother, Carmen Curtis-Smith, who described the stressful experience in a Facebook post and confirmed that the actress had safely arrived.

“It was a nightmare kanina,” she wrote. “Anne landed today sa OMAN. Keep them safe Lord till they get back to Manila!”

Curtis had been in Europe attending a fashion event in Milan before traveling to Dubai to meet her family. However, her journey was abruptly interrupted while she was already in transit.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the actress recounted the unsettling moment when the aircraft she was on had to change course.

“Next thing I knew, they announced we would be turning around and making our way back to Milan due to the airstrikes,” she said. “All flights to the Middle East have been grounded.”

Curtis also said she noticed unusual military activity during the flight before the announcement.

“I was on my way to Dubai when I noticed a high speed jet flying beside our plane,” she shared.

Regional tensions intensified over the weekend following reported airstrikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, prompting disruptions in air travel and heightened security concerns across parts of the Middle East.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) earlier said that around 80 to 100 Filipinos in Dubai have expressed intentions to return to the Philippines as a precaution amid the developing situation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) previously estimated that about 2.5 million Filipinos are based across the Middle East, with the largest communities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Despite the travel scare, Curtis’ safe reunion with her family in Oman brought relief to loved ones and supporters awaiting her return to Manila.