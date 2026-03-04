Altamirano comes full circle, rejoins UP

Newly appointed University of the Philippines women’s basketball team head coach Eric Altamirano’s first order of business is to bring out the competitive spirit of the Fighting Maroons.

The seasoned tactician, however, is tempering expectations in his first dance with UP basketball’s distaff side in the coming University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 89 cage wars.

Altamirano was officially named mentor of the UP women’s squad on Wednesday as a replacement for Paul Ramos, who has served the squad for seven seasons.

The 59-year-old tactician has helped the National University men’s team, then-bannered by future pro Troy Rosario, win the UAAP men’s basketball crown in 2014, ending the Bulldogs’ 60-year title drought.

Altamirano, who served as a consultant for Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 Women since 2023, intends to do the same for the Fighting Maroons but will be taking it one step at a time.

“I’ve been involved with women’s basketball for the last three years and I fell in love with it. There’s this certain challenge to help women’s basketball continue its rise, most especially, for my alma mater,” said Altamirano, who also handles the Pilipinas Aguilas in the Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League since 2025.

“Of course, our long-term plan is to bring UP to the mountaintop. Pero for now, we have to continue taking these many steps to get there. For now, what we want is sustainable competitiveness,” he added.

Altamirano has come full circle for the Diliman-based university, being a champion varsity back in the mid-80s and a former men’s basketball coach. Mark Escarlote

“I’ve come full circle. This is my way of giving back to the school that gave me the opportunity to start my playing career and coaching career,” said Altamirano, who was tapped to mentor the UP men’s basketball team in 1996 before successful stints in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) with Purefoods, Mobiline, and Coca-Cola.

Altamirano inherits a competitive squad led by Gilas Pilipinas Women players Louna Ozar and Camille Nolasco, along with veteran gunner Kaye Pesquera.

He wants to continue what his predecessor has started. Ramos helped UP slowly but surely climb the leaderboard, highlighted by a Final Four run in Season 86.

Ramos and his staff made up of April Bartolome, Kooky Binamira, Bryan Enrado, Marsha Faustino, Carl Lazaro, Emman Papa, and Aldrin Ranara, also guided Ozar to two Mythical Team selections, as well as paved the path for Rookie of the Year winner Favour Onoh to take her talents to the US National Collegiate Athletic Association.

“We’re truly grateful to coach Paul for, as he said, giving seven years of his life to the women’s basketball team. Because of him and his staff, the pieces are already in place for us, and it’s just up to coach E and his own staff to put it all together,” said UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol.

“We’re confident UP can be a contender in women’s basketball, and we believe we have found the right leader to prove that next season.”

Altamirano will be bringing along to Diliman assistants Jeff Perlas, Paolo Layug, Anton Altamirano, and Gilas Women mainstay Mikka Cacho, as UP hopes to bounce back from a 3-11, seventh-place finish in Season 88.