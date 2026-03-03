Wonder Women: Rondina, Laure power Choco Mucho to victory

Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure teamed up once again in carrying Choco Mucho’s offensive load in a 27-25, 28-26, 16-25, 25-19, downing of Nxled for back-to-back wins in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Flying Titans wing spikers delivered the crucial hits in the tightly contested match that took two hours and 12 minutes to be decided.

Choco Mucho strung its second straight victory for the first time in the conference and tied its victim alongside idle Capital1 with an even 3-3 win-loss record.

Rondina was efficient on both ends, smashing 21 of her 24 points on attacks she punctuated with the game-winning kill while putting in 20 excellent receptions and eight digs.

Laure came off the bench and scored 13 points, anchoring the Flying Titans’ massive 16-4 closing rally in the fourth frame. Kat Tolentino finished with 15 points while Lorraine Pecana logged in five kill blocks to end with eight markers for Choco Mucho.

The Flying Titans fired seven unanswered points to erase an early 9-15 deficit in the fourth frame to take a 16-15 advantage.

Lyann de Guzman gave the reeling Chameleons’ their last taste of the lead, 17-16. Laure scored four of Choco Mucho’s next eight points for a 23-18 advantage.

Chiara Permentilla halted the Flying Titan’s surge but MJ Phillips’ service went short before Rondina pounded the finishing blow.

“I told them, you’re the only ones that can work on a solution in this situation,” Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin said

“I guess our trust in each other got us through. It’s a great feeling that at least we’re able to acknowledge our mistakes and find solutions.”

The Flying Titans wasted a 6-2 lead in the third set, allowing Nxled to make a huge run midway through the frame to extend the match.

Choco Mucho had a scare in the second set after seeing its 23-20 lead evaporate before falling behind, 25-24. The Flying Titans saved a couple of set points before pulling off the escape, capped by a kill block by Tolentino on EJ Laure.

Three-time Most Valuable Player Brooke Van Sickle scored 20 points on 17 kills, two aces and a kill block to go with 18 excellent receptions for the Chameleons, who suffered a third straight defeat.

Phillips had 13 points, Jonah Sabete had nine in just two sets of action off the bench while Permentilla had six for Nxled.