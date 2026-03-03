Unreal Engine runs the show

Massively popular video game Fortnite, slick TV news graphics and acclaimed film and streaming projects share one thing in common: they run on Unreal Engine, a 3D creation tool that has grown far beyond its gaming roots.

Originally built in 1998 for the game Unreal by Tim Sweeney, now head of Epic Games, the engine was later opened to other studios. That decision was unusual in an industry where companies typically guard their in-house technology.

Unreal Engine controls the core elements of digital worlds, from graphics and sound to physics simulation. Its latest versions have become a staple in high-profile titles such as China’s Black Myth: Wukong and France’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Crystal Dynamics also confirmed that future Tomb Raider games featuring Lara Croft will use Unreal.

Developers cite efficiency as a key reason. Using Unreal eliminates the need to train teams on proprietary systems, cutting costs and development time. According to Sensor Tower, 28 percent of PC games released in 2024 were built using Unreal Engine.

Industry educators say the appeal lies in its accessibility. Brice Roy of France’s Institute for Digital Creation and Animation said the engine is preconfigured in a way that makes early builds look polished almost immediately.

Epic’s ambitions stretch well beyond gaming. A technical demo for carmaker McLaren showcased Unreal’s real-time modeling, drawing interest from architecture, automotive navigation and broadcast media. The engine has also been used in productions such as The Mandalorian and the Oscar-winning short War Is Over.

Around 600 people work full-time on Unreal Engine at Epic, which reports more than one million monthly users. The engine is offered free to game developers, with Epic taking a five percent cut only after revenue exceeds $1 million. In other industries, companies earning over $1 million annually pay roughly $1,800 per user.

The model has fueled adoption among independent creators as well. Some YouTubers use Unreal to build virtual backgrounds and illustrations for tech-focused videos.

Still, experts warn of potential downsides. Roy said widespread reliance on Unreal could lead to visual standardization, with certain graphical traits becoming easy to identify across different projects.

Epic is continuing to expand the engine’s capabilities. The company is exploring larger multiplayer maps that could host up to 100,000 players and is developing generative AI tools to create 3D objects and automate production tasks.