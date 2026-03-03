The Constitutions is our guide — Luistro

House Committee on Justice Chairperson Atty. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro called on lawmakers to proceed carefully and with integrity as the panel began examining the substance of the third and fourth impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, amid stacks of documents running into thousands of pages and the nation watching closely.

“Again, we will continue hearing for this process. Ang Saligang Batas ang ating kumpas. Ang katotohanan ang ating landas,” Luistro said in her opening statement during Tuesday’s hearing of her panel at the People Center of the House of Representatives.

“Now, more than ever, we must recognize the gravity of our duty. We are tasked not just with reviewing paperwork, but with making sure that the Constitution is followed,” Luistro said.

“If the allegations are worthy of consideration, it is our responsibility to proceed to the next step in holding the highest officials of the land accountable for their actions. Kaya’t magpatuloy tayo ng maingat at may integridad,” Luistro said.

The lady solon reminded the public that the committee is not yet determining guilt.

“Once again, let me reiterate: At this stage, we are not determining guilt. We are not weighing evidence. The only question before us is: Is there enough in these complaints to justify moving forward with the impeachment process? Ito bang nakasaad dito, sapat ba itong dahilan para sa impeachment?” Luistro said.

She framed the proceedings as a test of fidelity to the Constitution.

“Let us proceed constitutionally, upholding the process set forth by our fundamental law. Let us act with the integrity demanded by our oath of office, and with the transparency expected by the Filipino people,” Luistro said.

The committee reconvened to undertake what Luistro described as the “next crucial step” in its constitutional responsibility: examining the sufficiency in substance of the two remaining complaints.

“Yesterday, therefore, we addressed form. Today, we move to substance—the heart of impeachment,” she said. “Kung kahapon ay naging teknikal ang ating usapin, ngayon naman ay hihimayin at susuriin natin ang mismong laman ng bawat reklamo.”

Luistro summarized the panel’s actions last Monday, when members began deliberations on four impeachment complaints.

First, Luistro said the committee approved the withdrawal of the second complaint after the complainants opted to support the third complaint.

The move was reinforced by the withdrawal of endorsements from Reps. Perci Cendaña of Akbayan Party-list and Leila De Lima of Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Party-list, she said.

Cendaña noted that reducing the number of complaints would effectively expedite the long-delayed impeachment process, while De Lima said the move would yield strategic gains in the future, adding that it does not matter how we get there, as long as we get there.

Second, the committee set aside the first complaint for violating the Constitution’s one-year bar rule.

The motion carried with 22 in favor, 10 against, and zero abstentions.

Despite arguments from Reps. Antonio Tinio, Renee Co, Sarah Elago, and De Lima, Luistro said the vote reflected a “prudent interpretation of the Constitution,” echoing House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability Chairman and Manila Rep. Joel Chua’s reminder that members were exercising caution in interpreting the constitutional limitation.

Third, following De Lima’s sponsorship speech, Luistro said the panel found the third impeachment complaint sufficient in form, noting it was timely filed and complied with all formal requirements.

Fourth, after sponsorship speeches by Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V of La Union and House Committee on Human Rights Chairman Bienvenido “Benny” Abante of Manila, Luistro said the committee also declared the fourth complaint sufficient in form.

Abante, invoking duty, honor, and principle, said he could no longer remain silent, compelling his endorsement. Both complaints were approved without objection.

With procedural hurdles cleared, the panel turned to what Luistro called “the heart of impeachment.”

“Dito natin titingnan kung ang mga paratang ay umaabot sa pamantayan para sa impeachment,” Luistro said. “Do the allegations rise to the level of impeachable offenses? Do these complaints meet the constitutional threshold to move forward? And importantly, are the allegations credible enough to justify moving forward with the process?”

Luistro underscored the scale of the task before the committee.

The third complaint runs 98 pages, with attachments totaling more than 900 pages, according to her.

Luistro said the fourth complaint spans 72 pages, with nearly 800 pages of supporting documents.

“Hindi ito biro. Ito ay seryosong mga paratang na nangangailangan ng seryosong pagsusuri. Ang bawat pahina ay may katanungan. At ang bawat katanungan ay nangangailangan ng sapat na kasagutan,” Luistro said.

“This is meticulous, detailed work that demands careful review, and our full attention,” Luistro said.