Test of character awaits Gilas Pilipinas

Gilas Pilipinas seeks atonement four months from now when they visit New Zealand and Australia following a disappointing result in a pair of home games in the second window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

But while sneaking out a win over the Oceania powerhouse teams will regain Gilas’ morale and somehow balm bruised pride, head coach Tim Cone sees the third window as a chance to test the character and competitiveness of his team for bigger, more important wins ahead.

Despite slipping into a 2-2 win-loss record, the Filipinos are already through to the second round — making the games against the Tall Blacks on 3 July and the Boomers three days later into a battle for the top three seeding in Group A.

“We’re going to have to play them again and see if we can try to sneak a win in on the two of them,” said Cone, whose wards will try to avenge their 66-69 loss to the Kiwis last Thursday and a 66-93 blowout to the Aussies last Sunday.

“But you know, we have to also keep thinking of the bigger picture. We’re not going to lose our berth losing to Australia and New Zealand.”

The decorated mentor is already looking ahead to the second round where Gilas will meet Middle Eastern powers in Jordan, Iran, Syria and Iraq in its bid for a fourth straight stint in the world stage.

Jordan leads Group C with a perfect 3-0 record, followed by the Iranians (2-1), Syrians (1-2) while the Iraqis are winless in three starts.

“The winning that we’re going to have to do is really when we play the Middle Eastern teams, and that’s going to be at the end of the year. We’re going to have to win those games,” Cone said.

In the second round, the 12 teams that have qualified will be divided into two groups, carrying over their first-round records. Each team will play squads that they have not yet faced in the opening round.

Only the top three teams in each group and the best fourth placed team will qualify for the World Cup alongside host Qatar.

“Those are the ones that are really going to get us into the qualifying,” Cone said.