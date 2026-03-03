Subic workforce breaches 170K, increases by 4.4%

Subic Bay Freeport – The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has recorded that the workforce here is now at 171,653 employees for the year 2025, a 4.4 percent increase from the 164,400 employees from 2024.

According to SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño, the increase in the number of workers inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone is part of the mandate of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to provide employment opportunities to the Filipinos.

He said that Olongapo City is still the biggest source of manpower, with a record of 70,769 residents working here. He added that this was followed by Zambales with 31,621; Bataan with 22,897; National Capital Region with 7,077; Pampanga with 5,492; Tarlac with 2,199; and the remaining 31,598 from other parts of the country including foreign workers.

Around 4,744 Subic companies employ the said number of workers wherein 70.60 percent or 121,187 workers are male while the remaining 29.40 percent or 50,466 workers are female. Despite the disparity, female workers outnumber the male workers in the manufacturing sector, with 18,951 female workers and 18,242 male workers from 111 manufacturing companies in Subic.

The Subic Bay Freeport’s services sector is still the biggest employer, comprising of 67.32 percent of the workforce, with the manufacturing sector making up the 21.67 percent. These are followed by the construction sector with 7.36 percent, and the shipbuilding/ marine-related services with 3.64 percent.

Chairman Aliño said that the services sector still has the biggest number of companies with 4,129, followed by the construction sector with 356 companies, then shipbuilding/ marine-related services with 148 companies, and lastly the manufacturing sector with 111 companies.

He added that companies are still looking for employees, with the SBMA’s Labor Department regularly conducting job fairs and posting job openings thru online portals and bulletin boards found at their offices near the Subic Bay Gym.

“Jobseekers can click on the SBMA Career Portal, we provide an official list of vacancies from various Freeport locators. We encourage applicants to check the Subic Gym bulletin board for scheduled examinations and interviews,” he said.

For further information, Aliño said to click on mysubicbay.com.ph and look for the “Jobs For You” section of the said website.