Starlink launching ‘direct-to-cell’ satellites in 2027

THE firm owned by American billionaire Elon Musk has partnered with several cellular network operators to offer the service.
ILLUSTRATION BY GEMINI
Starlink said Monday that it plans to begin launching next year its second generation of satellites that will allow “direct-to-cell” service without passing through ground antennas.

“We’ll begin launching in mid-2027 with Starship, we’ll be able to deploy the constellation very quickly,” said Michael Nicolls, vice president for Starlink engineering at Space X, referring to the company’s super-heavy launch rocket.

The new constellation will initially be composed of 1,200 satellites.

It should enter service six months after the first launches.

Starlink currently has more than 9,000 satellites, including around 600 with “direct-to-cell” technology.

