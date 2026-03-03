Solons push 50 percent electricity discount for low-income households

A measure was filed in the House of Representatives proposing a uniform 50 percent discount on electricity charges for households with at least one minimum wage earner, applied only to their principal residence.

The proposal includes safeguards such as one-account-per-household limits, periodic revalidation, strict data privacy rules, and an inter-agency oversight committee to prevent misuse.

House Deputy Speaker David “Jayjay” C. Suarez of Quezon’s 2nd District and Deputy Speaker Jefferson F. “Jay” Khonghun of Zambales’ 1st District introduced the legislative package called Ginhawa Kit, part of LAKAS-CMD’s priority agenda.

The initiative addresses high electricity costs, expensive or unreliable internet access, and barriers to decent employment. It is formally known as Ginhawa sa Kuryente, Internet, at Trabaho (Ginhawa Kit).

“Through the Ginhawa Kit, we are bringing relief to where Filipino families feel the heaviest burden—on electricity bills, internet connections, and access to decent jobs,” Suarez said.

The package includes:

House Bill 8191 (“Ginhawa sa Kuryente Act”) – amends the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (RA 9136) to automatically enroll qualified marginalized households in the lifeline rate program.

House Bill 8192 (“Ginhawa sa Paghahanap ng Trabaho Act”) – updates RA 11261 to simplify application requirements, prohibit abusive practices, and establish a secure, consent-based Employment Verification Service integrated with eGovPH.

House Resolution 823 (“Ginhawa sa Koneksyon ng Internet”) – directs an inquiry into the reliability, quality, affordability, and consumer remedies of internet and data services, examining pricing, rural-urban service gaps, and the impact on education and remote work.

Khonghun noted that the Ginhawa Kit reflects a pro-Filipino approach: “Ang Ginhawa Kit ay patunay na ang LAKAS-CMD ay laging nasa tabi ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino na nahihirapan sa araw-araw na gastusin. Dapat maramdaman nila na may pag-asa at suporta—hindi lang pangako, kundi tunay na aksyon para sa mas magaan na buhay at mas magandang kinabukasan.” (The Ginhawa Kit shows that LAKAS-CMD stands with every Filipino family struggling with daily expenses. They should feel hope and support—not just promises, but real action for a lighter life and better future.)

The measures have garnered support from 75 LAKAS-CMD members as co-authors, indicating broad party backing.