Singapore Press Club Awards adds new category, sponsors in fifth year

The Singapore Press Club Awards will introduce a new category and welcome new sponsors as it marks the fifth year of its signature event in 2026.

Nominations for the awards and the Hall of Fame are now open and will close on 30 April.

The new award, Best Corporate Communications Leader, will recognize a senior corporate executive who has demonstrated strategic leadership, crisis management skills and the integration of communications into business objectives. It is sponsored by ContactsBook.Asia.

The annual awards aim to honor outstanding journalists and media-related professionals who have excelled in their fields and contributed to building a vibrant media industry in Singapore.

Citi returns as overall presenting sponsor for 2026. Other sponsors include Telum Media for the Rising Stars Young PR Professional Award, City Developments Limited (CDL) for the Sustainability Journalism Award, CLA Global TS for the Finance Journalism Award, IHH Healthcare for the Health and Wellness Journalism Award, and Bitdeer AI for the Tech Journalism Award.

Award winners and Hall of Fame inductees will be announced during the Singapore Press Club Awards Night on 15 July at the Pan Pacific Singapore.

Patrick Daniel, president of the Singapore Press Club, said the awards and Hall of Fame, launched to mark the Club’s 50th anniversary in 2021, have become a significant event in Singapore’s media calendar.

“We are deeply gratified by the continued support of our sponsors, old and new,” Daniel said.

Bhagman Singh, vice president of the Club and chairperson of the Awards Committee, said the quality of nominations has improved each year.

“This year, I expect the judges will have to work even harder to pick the deserving winners, because of the high standards set in previous years,” he said.

Adam Rahman, head of communications for Citi’s Asia South Cluster, said the bank is proud to sponsor the awards and champion quality journalism that delivers balanced and reliable information, especially at a time when artificial intelligence and social media are reshaping the news landscape.

The Rising Stars Awards will again recognize young media professionals aged below 35 as of 31 December 2025. The categories include the Young Journalist Award, the Young Digital Journalist Award, and the Telum Media-Singapore Press Club Young PR Professional (Rising Stars) Award.

Reuben Aitchison, head of insights and communications at Telum Media, said the company is proud to continue as title sponsor of the Young PR Professional Award, citing the importance of supporting emerging talent in the media and public relations sectors.

The Sustainability Journalism Award, sponsored by CDL, recognizes journalists whose work has helped shift public attitudes, behaviors and policies in support of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Judges will assess nominees based on their impact on social trends, consistency of coverage and influence on behavior and policy.