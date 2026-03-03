Sandiganbayan issues hold departure orders vs. Eric, Edvic Yap

The Sandiganbayan on Tuesday, 3 March, issued precautionary hold departure orders (PHDOs) against Benguet Rep. Eric Yap and his brother, resigned ACT-CIS Rep. Edvic Yap, directing the Bureau of Immigration to prevent them from leaving the country.

The request for the issuance of HDOs was filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the prosecuting arm of the Office of the Ombudsman, on Monday, 2 March. The motion was based on criminal complaints lodged by the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure on 23 October 2025.

Assistant Ombudsman Atty. Mico Clavano said a PHDO is sought during the preliminary investigation stage to ensure that respondents, who may be considered flight risks, remain within the court’s jurisdiction.

He explained that the order is precautionary in nature.

Earlier, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon identified Rep. Yap as a “person of interest” after evidence surfaced during the investigation allegedly pointing to him as the beneficial owner of Silverwolves Construction Corp.

Dizon said information linking Yap to the construction firm was partly provided by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, a former member of the ICI.

Twelve officials of the DPWH district engineering office in Benguet were also named as co-respondents.

The DPWH is seeking the indictment of the respondents for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and for malversation of public funds with falsification of public documents.

The case is considered non-bailable if the amount involved exceeds the threshold of P8.8 million.