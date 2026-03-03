Roque questions credibility claims after Boying admits meeting with ICC investigators

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday asked whether 18 former soldiers are still being accused of lying after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla admitted meeting with personnel of the International Criminal Court.

In a post on X, Roque said Remulla’s acknowledgment of a meeting with ICC investigators at his residence in Makati appeared to confirm a key claim in the soldiers’ sworn affidavit.

“Umamin na sya sa sinabi ng 18 na nakipagpulong sya sa ICC investigators sa kanyang tahanan sa Makati. Kasinungalingan pa rin ba?” Roque said.

The 18 former soldiers, who said they previously worked for former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co, alleged in their affidavit that Remulla met with ICC investigators at his home.

They also made other claims, including the supposed delivery of money to support the ICC’s investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Remulla confirmed meeting with ICC personnel but clarified that the discussion focused on the safety and security of witnesses after Duterte was arrested and turned over to the ICC in connection with his crimes against humanity case.

He stressed that this was the only portion of the affidavit he could confirm.

The former soldiers also alleged that they delivered money to former senator Antonio Trillanes IV to support the ICC probe and that Trillanes, along with Co, paid for the ICC personnel’s accommodations while in the Philippines.

Trillanes denied the allegations and said he would file a cyber libel complaint over the claims.

The affidavit further alleged that cash-filled suitcases were delivered to several lawmakers, an allegation that those implicated have likewise denied.