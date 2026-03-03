Relative says Discaya plea for medical check-up unanswered

A relative of detained contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II claimed Tuesday that Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto has yet to act on Discaya’s request to undergo a medical check-up.

The relative, who provided the Daily Tribune with a copy of Discaya’s handwritten letter, said the plea has not received any response from either Sotto’s office or Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, who chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

In his letter dated 28 February and addressed to Sotto through Lacson’s office, Discaya requested permission to undergo a medical executive check-up, “including complete blood chemistry test (CBC), chest x-ray and a heart check-up.”

Discaya said he has been suffering from frozen shoulders and difficulty breathing “particularly during the evening hours.” He added that the condition causes pain and anxiety and has led to sleepless nights.

"I fear that my condition may worsen without proper medical attention," Discaya wrote.

He said that if the Senate grants his request, he would be willing to undergo examination at “the nearest government hospital or a private hospital like St. Lukes in BGC,” subject to Senate rules and regulations.

"My only wish is to know the true state of my health, and to address any serious medical concerns while it is still possible," he said.

"This appeal is made not for comfort, but for survival and dignity as a human being. I place my trust in your sense of justice and compassion," Discaya added.

According to the relative, Discaya earlier sought medical attention through his lawyers, who wrote to Senate leadership on his behalf, but that request also allegedly went unanswered.

Discaya has been detained at the Senate detention facility for nearly six months after he was cited in contempt during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing in September last year.