PPA: Philippine ports remain operational despite Hormuz closure

PPA: Gateways remain operational amid Strait of Hormuz closure

The Philippine Ports Authority said all major terminals in the country are up and running, as the Philippines navigates the potential impact of disruptions with the recent shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PPA emphasized that there are no direct operational or routing disruptions affecting Philippine ports at this time, even as developments abroad continue to influence certain international shipping passageways.

PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said that shipments from the Middle East are largely energy-related.

He added that the PPA continues to coordinate with shipping lines, port operators, and relevant government agencies to closely monitor global developments and ensure the uninterrupted flow of trade.

“We do have shipments that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, particularly those originating from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq. Exposure is primarily crude oil, refined petroleum products, and LNG. There are also some petrochemicals and fertilizer imports, as well as limited containerized cargo from Gulf transshipment hubs such as Jebel Ali, but the bulk of the strategic exposure is energy-related,” the PPA General Manager said.

At present, these developments have not resulted in operational disruptions within the domestic port system.

However, Santiago noted that traders may expect possible increases in freight service costs should tensions further escalate.

“There is no direct operational routing issue affecting our ports. However, any disruption in global shipping routes could affect freight rates, bunker costs, and eventually cargo volumes,” GM Santiago added.

The Authority also underscored the strength of the domestic port system, supported by sustained cargo growth. In 2025, cargo throughput rose by six percent to 307.64 million metric tons, driven by increased demand for construction materials and petroleum products.

The growth reflects continued infrastructure activity and stable demand across key sectors of the economy.

The PPA further reiterated its commitment to closely coordinate with shipping lines, port operators, and relevant government agencies to monitor global developments and ensure the uninterrupted movement of trade through Philippine ports. (RAFFY AYENG)