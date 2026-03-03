Polish doctors face ruling over death of woman after abortion delayed

WARSAW, Poland (AFP) — A Polish court on Tuesday is to rule on an appeal of three doctors over the 2021 death of a pregnant woman, in a case that sparked nationwide protests and renewed scrutiny of the country’s restrictive abortion laws.

The woman, Izabela, whose last name has not been made public, died of sepsis in 2021 while experiencing complications in the 22nd week of pregnancy.

Her death came a year after a law toughening abortion restrictions in the mainly Catholic country came into effect and reignited protests that shook the European Union member.

Abortion in Poland is legal only in two circumstances: when the pregnancy resulted from a criminal act — such as rape or incest — or if it threatens the mother’s life or health.

Several pregnant women have died in Polish hospitals in recent years, in many cases after doctors refused to carry out abortions.

Izabela, 30, was at a hospital in Pszczyna, in southern Poland, after her amniotic fluid broke. Both she and the doctors were aware of defects affecting her fetus, but the termination of her pregnancy was delayed.

Less than 24 hours later, Izabela died of septic shock. She left behind a young daughter from a previous pregnancy.

According to Izabela’s family, doctors waited for her fetus to die before acting, fearing legal consequences.

The hospital said the decisions of medical staff were based on concerns for the health of both mother and fetus.