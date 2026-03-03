PLDT, FPIP renew partnership

PLDT Enterprise has renewed its partnership with First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) to strengthen digital infrastructure and expand connectivity services for enterprises operating within the industrial zone.

The renewed agreement aims to extend fixed-line and information and communications technology (ICT) services to more locators inside FPIP, supporting productivity, operational resilience and digital transformation initiatives.

Jay Lagdameo, vice president and head of Enterprise Domestic Business at PLDT Enterprise, said the company looks forward to supporting the industrial park’s expanding ecosystem with connectivity and integrated digital solutions.

FPIP, established in 1996, is a 500-plus-hectare special economic zone in Calabarzon that hosts manufacturing and semiconductor firms, including companies in aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, electronics, medical devices and office equipment.

The industrial park is a joint venture between First Philippine Holdings and Sumitomo Corp., and provides infrastructure, utilities and park management services to its locators.

Ricky Carandang, FPIP vice president and head of Marketing, External Relations and Communications, said ensuring scalable and reliable digital infrastructure is essential as the park continues to attract more enterprises.

PLDT Enterprise currently provides connectivity, technology and colocation services within FPIP. Under the renewed partnership, the company is expected to expand its reach to serve additional locators, reinforcing digital capabilities across the industrial park.