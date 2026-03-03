PBA stars align in Candon

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) delegation leaves for Candon, Ilocos Sur on Wednesday night for the All-Star Weekend festivities.

An entourage of 160 — 59 of which are players — will be leaving Manila for a seven-hour trip to Candon in time for the festivities which will start on Thursday.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and the participants in the All-Star Games between the North and South, and the Rookies/Sophomores and Juniors, and the competitors in the Skills Challenge are among the delegates that will be heading to Candon.

A press conference will be held on Thursday at the Vahn Gogh Hotel to kick off the festivities, where details about the PBA ArenaPlus All-Star Weekend will be discussed.

The Skills Challenge and the Rookies/Sophomores vs Juniors game will start the All-Star weekend on Friday with CSR activities such as tree planting, meet-and-greet, school visits, and referees clinic will also be conducted during the weekend.

