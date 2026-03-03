PAGCOR unveils photo exhibit

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) opened the second leg of its national photography exhibit Tuesday at Newport Mall, showcasing works centered on the country’s growing infrastructure.

In partnership with Newport World Resorts, the exhibit features 48 grand finalists from the 2025 PAGCOR Photography Contest. The collection, titled “Infrastructure for Economic Development,” includes images captured via mobile phones, drones, and traditional cameras.

The photographs depict a wide range of national lifelines, including roads, bridges, airports, and energy sites, illustrating their role in enabling community growth.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco attended the launch, noting that the collection portrays infrastructure as more than just physical structures.

He described the featured projects as pathways that connect communities and expand economic opportunities.

“These photographs are visual reminders that responsible governance and strategic investment produce outcomes that people can actually see and benefit from,” Tengco said.

Newport World Resorts president and CEO Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez welcomed the display, stating that the exhibit highlights how development directly shapes daily life and accessibility for Filipinos. Rodriguez thanked the agency for providing a platform that celebrates local talent while focusing on the nation’s development narrative.

The exhibit previously debuted in September 2025 at MET Live Mall in Pasay City. The current display at Newport Mall represents the second stop of a planned nationwide tour intended to bring the finalists’ work to a broader audience.

The collection will remain open to the public at Newport Mall until 27 March. Following the Pasay City run, the exhibit is scheduled to move to Cebu and Davao later this month.