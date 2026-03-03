PAGCOR mounts photography exhibit at Newport Mall

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) on Tuesday, 3 March, opened the second leg of its Photography Contest Exhibit at The Grove, Newport Mall in Pasay City, in partnership with Newport World Resorts.

The exhibit features the 48 grand finalists of the 2025 PAGCOR Photography Contests, centered on the theme “Infrastructure for Economic Development.”

The entries — taken using mobile phones, drones and traditional cameras — highlight infrastructure such as roads, bridges, airports and energy facilities, portraying them as lifelines that enable growth in communities across the country.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco, who led the exhibit’s launch, said the collection underscores infrastructure not merely as physical structures but as “pathways of progress that connect communities, energize industries, and expand opportunities.”

“These photographs are visual reminders that responsible governance and strategic investment produce outcomes that people can actually see and benefit from,” Tengco said.

Newport World Resorts President and CEO Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez welcomed the exhibit’s staging at Newport Mall, noting its relevance to everyday life.

“We are honored to host this exhibit because these photographs show how progress is realized through infrastructure that connects communities and improves daily access,” Rodriguez said.

“We thank PAGCOR for creating platforms that celebrate Filipino talent while keeping the nation’s development narrative in focus,” he added.

The exhibit was first mounted in September 2025 at MET Live Mall in Pasay City. Its Newport Mall run marks the second stop in a planned nationwide tour aimed at bringing the 2025 finalists’ works to a wider audience.

The display will remain open to the public until 27 March before moving to Cebu and Davao later this month.

During the launch, Tengco also invited amateur and professional photographers to join PAGCOR’s 2026 Photography Contest themed “Kids@Play,” which aims to capture everyday scenes of childhood play reflecting joy, discipline, creativity and sportsmanship.