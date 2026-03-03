Nurses and care workers wanted for Japan

Applications are now open for the next batch of nurses and certified care workers under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement.

The Department of Migrant Workers, in partnership with the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services, is accepting applications for 50 Nurse (Kangoshi) and 300 Careworker (Kaigofukushishi) positions in Japan.

Selected candidates will receive six months of free Japanese language training in the Philippines and another six months in Japan before starting their three- to four-year work term in Japanese hospitals and caregiving facilities. A daily living allowance will be provided throughout the training period.

Candidates are encouraged to pursue the Japanese Kangoshi and Kaigofukushishi licenses, which could extend their employment opportunities in Japan.

The deadline for online applications is 5 April 2026.