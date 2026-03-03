New QR system speeds up DSWD crisis aid processing

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has upgraded its Crisis Intervention Unit facility along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City into a three-story, fully air-conditioned hub equipped with QR code processing.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the system aims to speed up processing under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program.

“Hindi niyo kailangan maaga pumunta, kahit may araw na kayo pumunta dahil mabilis na lang ang proseso,” Gatchalian said during a DZRH interview on Tuesday, 3 March.

To manage the influx of clients, the agency imposed a limit of 1,400 beneficiaries per day.

“Kung lumagpas ka, ikaw si 1401, the next day ka bibigyan ng QR code. Kapag nakita namin na mahaba na yung pila doon, lagpas-lagpas na sa kaya namin for today, bibigyan ka nang schedule, ng QR code, punta ka nalang sa schedule mo,” he explained.

Gatchalian also clarified that congestion at the agency’s regional office in Sampaloc, Manila was linked to the delayed rollout of offsite payouts.

He said offsite payouts have resumed, with Field Office-National Capital Region personnel being deployed directly to barangays and covered courts.

The welfare chief reiterated the agency’s policy prohibiting payouts in areas where politicians, political staff or campaign materials are present.

“Hindi pupunta yung kahero namin on site habang may nakikita kaming politiko: hindi kami lalabas, hindi kami pupunta, hindi kami mag-papayout, yung mga kahero hindi baba nang sasakyan, hindi pupunta basta may politiko doon sa lugar,” he said.

DSWD personnel have been instructed to cancel operations in sites where politicians are present to ensure the agency’s independence from political influence.