“Muntinlupeño First” anchors Muntinlupa’s 31st Cityhood Anniversary

The principle of “Muntinlupeño First” anchored Mayor Ruffy Biazon’s State of the City Address during the celebration of Muntinlupa’s 31 Cityhood Anniversary on March 2, 2026.
For the Mayor, the phrase is not rhetoric but a governing standard — a discipline that requires every decision of government to begin with one question: Makakabuti ba ito sa Muntinlupeño?
He emphasized that public funds are sacred, that policy must be driven by evidence rather than expediency, and that true progress is built on systems, not personalities.
“When we put the Muntinlupeño first, we do not merely move forward, ” he said. “We move forward — together. ”
In his address, Mayor Biazon outlined the city’s continuing priorities across health, education, livelihood, environment, social justice, peace and order, and infrastructure, underscoring that disciplined governance produces measurable outcomes.
In healthcare, the administration continues to focus on maternal and child health, particularly during the first 1,000 days of life, alongside expanded nutrition interventions and intensified immunization efforts.
At Ospital ng Muntinlupa, improvements remain ongoing. The Emergency Room has been renovated, while the Out-Patient Department now operates in a new building designed to improve patient flow and comfort. Renovations are also in the pipeline for the patient rooms, dialysis center, laboratory facilities, operating rooms, and pharmacy.
“These are not cosmetic changes,” the Mayor said. “They are deliberate investments in quality, safety, and dignity in healthcare delivery.”
Mayor Biazon reaffirmed the city’s commitment to sustaining one of the largest local scholarship investments in the country, alongside strengthened technical-vocational training and industry partnerships aimed at linking education directly to employment.
“We are not only producing graduates. We are cultivating professionals,” he said. “Opportunity must not depend on circumstance, it must be built into the system.”
On employment, the Mayor reiterated the principle behind the 70–30 Local Employment Ordinance, which mandates that at least 70 percent of a company’s workforce be composed of Muntinlupeño residents.
“Muntinlupeño First remains clear,” he said. “We protect local workers — but we also adapt responsibly to ensure that opportunity continues to come home.”
As part of the cityhood anniversary program, the City Government recognized the Top 10 taxpayers, whose contributions help fund scholarships, healthcare services, infrastructure, and social protection programs.
“Without you, we would not be able to implement programs that uplift hundreds of thousands of Muntinlupeños,” the Mayor said. “Your contribution translates into real services, real opportunities, and real impact.”
The City also honored the Top 3 companies complying with the 70–30 Local Employment Ordinance, acknowledging businesses that demonstrate both economic growth and commitment to local job generation.
The 31st Cityhood celebration began with a Thanksgiving Mass, followed by a “Martsa ng Pasasalamat” from Muntinlupa City Hall to Tunasan, culminating in the blessing of the Road Safety Park, a symbol of the city’s commitment to discipline, safety, and shared responsibility in public spaces.
Now on its 31st year as a city, Muntinlupa continues to pursue progress grounded in standards, strengthened by systems, and measured not by applause — but by impact.
As Mayor Biazon emphasized in closing: “The true measure of governance is not popularity. It is whether our decisions improve lives.”