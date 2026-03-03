“Muntinlupeño First” anchors Muntinlupa’s 31st Cityhood Anniversary

The principle of “Muntinlupeño First” anchored Mayor Ruffy Biazon’s State of the City Address during the celebration of Muntinlupa’s 31 Cityhood Anniversary on March 2, 2026.

For the Mayor, the phrase is not rhetoric but a governing standard — a discipline that requires every decision of government to begin with one question: Makakabuti ba ito sa Muntinlupeño?

He emphasized that public funds are sacred, that policy must be driven by evidence rather than expediency, and that true progress is built on systems, not personalities.

“When we put the Muntinlupeño first, we do not merely move forward, ” he said. “We move forward — together. ”