Metrobank enables online UITF investing via digital platform

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) is expanding access to investment products by allowing clients to open and manage Unit Investment Trust Fund (UITF) accounts directly through Metrobank Online.

The bank said customers can subscribe to, redeem and monitor their UITF investments anytime through its internet banking platform, eliminating the need to visit a branch.

Metrobank offers more than 25 UITF products designed to match various financial goals and risk profiles, from short-term needs to long-term wealth building. The minimum initial investment for new clients is P10,000, positioning the product as an accessible entry point for first-time investors.

The platform is supported by Metrobank’s Trust Banking Group and its team of fund managers. According to the bank, clients also receive research notes and market insights to guide investment decisions, while the online system is backed by global security standards.

Ric Pedrosa, head of Metrobank’s Trust Banking Group, said the UITF Online feature forms part of the bank’s push to provide a secure and seamless digital investment experience.

Metrobank’s Trust Banking Group was recently recognized at the CFA Society Philippines’ 10th Annual Best Managed Funds of the Year Awards 2025 for its management of peso- and dollar-denominated UITFs.

Metrobank is the country’s second-largest private universal bank in terms of assets.