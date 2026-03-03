Marcos hopes for Mideast ceasefire

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday expressed hope that the countries involved in the ongoing war in the Middle East would reach a ceasefire.

“Let me do it now, and if it will help, let’s hope that there’s a ceasefire and we, the Philippines asks all parties to show restraint to bring this to a close as quickly as possible,” President Marcos Jr said in a Palace briefing in Malacanang.

More than 2 million Filipinos are working and living in the Middle East, with some located in nations being targeted by Iran, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Israel.

Repatriates

President Marcos said they have already received requests for repatriation.

“So, as of early this morning, sampu ang gustong magpa-repatriate from Iran. Ang pinakamarami from Israel - 297, 22 from Jordan, 231 from Bahrain, 586 from Dubai, 270 from Abu Dhabi. Altogether that's 1,416 Filipino nationals who would like – who have requested repatriation,” according to Marcos Jr.

He said the challenge is that some airspace in the Middle East remains closed.

“Ito ngayon ang problema. Ang problema, walang lumilipad na aeroplano. At ‘yung mga airport ay tinatamaan na. We have heard reports of attacks on different airports around the region, generally by – this is by Iran. ‘Yung mga tumulong sa Amerika at ‘yung mga tumulong – ‘yung mga bansa na tumulong sa Amerika ay inaatake ngayon ng Iran as retaliatory strikes. Kaya’t very fluid ang situation. Ang assessment namin is delikado siguro magpalipad. Kahit na kaya nating kumuha ng eroplano at ipasok, wala tayong magagawa dahil number one, the airports are closed. They are all no-fly zones. This is a combat area,” he narrated.

He said the other option of using land travel is also risky.

“Ngayon, by land, mayroong mga option na nagsasabing by land. ‘Yun din ay delikado din dahil kung magkaroon ng friendly fire incident – alam niyo pagka may putukan, it is an active combat zone, ‘pag nakakita ka ng maraming sasakyan, eh baka bombahin ‘yun because they will misidentify it as some – a hostile movement. So, that is also dangerous. Although that will be the best option that we will have in the immediate future dahil nga kinakatakutan pa natin ‘yung pagpalipad,” he explained.

The President then advised Filipinos to take shelter and find a safe place.

“So, ang advice na binibigay natin sa ating mga kababayan ay maghanap kayo ng safe place at doon kayo muna at you stay there and you stay in a safe place and stay indoors and stay away from areas of danger. The most dangerous area for our people right now would be Israel dahil tuloy-tuloy ang attack sa Israel. But the situation in Israel, dahil sanay sila sa giyera, marami silang mga bomb shelter na puwedeng pagtaguan,” according to the President.hopes