Makabayan bloc files People's Mining Bill at Lower House

Legislators Renee Co, Antonio Tinio, and Sarah Elago of the Makabayan bloc, along with community members of Dupax del Norte and Cordillera, formally file the People’s Mining Bill at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, on the 31st anniversary of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995. The group says the proposed bill aims to move the mining framework toward self-sufficiency, prioritizing the community’s right to self-determination over foreign-dominated, export-oriented extraction.