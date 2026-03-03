Luistro to solons: Leave ‘premonitions’ out of impeachment hearings

Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro on Tuesday urged her colleagues to “leave the world of premonitions behind” as the House Committee on Justice continued deliberations on the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Luistro made the remark at the resumption of the hearings on 3 March, appearing to take a swipe at SAGIP Party-list Rep. Paolo Marcoleta.

In her opening statement, Luistro sought to set a serious tone for the proceedings, reminding lawmakers of their constitutional mandate.

She said they must move away from speculation, noting that members of the panel are not fortune tellers.

The exchange followed an incident during Monday’s hearing when Marcoleta called for Francis “Kiko” Aquino Dee of Tindig Pilipinas to be reprimanded over decorum.

“I suggest that he observe proper decorum,” Marcoleta said of Dee.

However, Luistro pointed out that Dee, who was part of the audience, did not commit any violation during the session.

Marcoleta claimed that during the Senate’s archiving of the impeachment case, Dee allegedly booed and made a thumbs-down gesture at the VIP gallery.

The panel dismissed Marcoleta’s appeal to reprimand Dee, and his remarks were later ordered stricken from the record.

Luistro stressed that the committee’s duty is to scrutinize the documents before it and determine whether the third and fourth impeachment complaints are sufficient in substance.

She said the panel must recognize the gravity of its role, as members are tasked not only with reviewing paperwork but also with ensuring that constitutional processes are followed.

If the allegations merit consideration, she added, it is their responsibility to proceed to the next stage in holding high-ranking officials accountable.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Marcoleta defended his earlier remarks, saying he spoke not only from premonition but also from “experience.”