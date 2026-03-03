La Union crowns its new 'Mutia'

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — La Union crowned its “Mutia” (Jewel) on the night of March 2, 2026 at the Francisco Ortega Convention Center Grounds, as part of the province’s 176th founding anniversary celebration.

Leading the ceremonies was the Provincial Government of La Union, which staged the annual Mutia ti La Union pageant to highlight the province’s culture and local pride.

Emerging as Mutia ti La Union 2026 was Savannah D. Panganiban, who represented the municipality of Tubao. She bested 19 other candidates from various towns and the city across the province.

Joining her in the newly formed royal court were Reign Gaile Nejal of Santo Tomas as Mutia ti Turismo, Samantha Kyle Pagar of the City of San Fernando as “Mutia ti Agrikultura,” Nicole Antonette Tilap of Sudipen as “Mutia ti Kalikasan,” and Xianna Laussane Trinidad of Agoo as “Mutia ti Kalusugan.”

The “Mutias” were selected based on their performances in segments that tested confidence, public speaking and cultural knowledge.

Special awards were also handed out during the evening. Samantha Kyle Pagar of San Fernando City earned the title for skin, while Charisse Pauline Calderon of Bauang was recognized for physical fitness. May Ann Samson of Rosario received the award for her smile. Reign Gale Nejal of Santo Tomas took home awards for hair and most photogenic, and was also named best in evening gown.

Other recognitions included Nicole Antonette Tilap for the swimsuit competition, Nathalie Gayle Ubaldo of Aringay as Miss Congeniality, and Sofia Zoe Delfin of Bacnotan as Miss Punctual. The Designer’s Choice Award was presented to the representative from Tubao.

According to the La Union Provincial Government, the pageant serves as a platform to promote the cultural identity of La Union and empower local women to take on leadership and advocacy roles across the province.

The crowning marked one of the highlights of the province’s anniversary festivities, drawing residents and visitors to witness the selection of this year’s “Mutia.”