Kaye Abad opens up on sudden illness, isolation

Actress Kaye Abad revealed that she recently stepped away from her usual routine after falling ill, prompting her to rest and keep distance from others while recovering.

In a candid video update, the former child star shared how the symptoms began shortly after a trip, eventually leading her to take precautionary measures at home.

“I’ve been isolating myself for three days now. I think I got it at the airport or on the plane. I felt sick Sunday night,” she said.

The actress has since focused on recovery, taking time to regain strength while monitoring her condition. Her update reassured followers who had been wondering about her absence online, offering a glimpse into the quieter days she is spending prioritizing health over work commitments.