Isla LPG tees off 9th Isla Cup in Tagaytay

Against the backdrop of Tagaytay’s skyline and the waters of Taal Lake, Isla LPG Corporation gathered partners and industry allies for the 9th Isla Cup Golf Tournament, an annual event that has become a key company tradition.

Held at the Tagaytay Midlands course, the tournament brought together leaders from the energy and industrial sectors for a day of competition and collaboration. Over the years, the Isla Cup has evolved from a golf event into a platform that underscores shared growth and long-standing partnerships.

The ceremonial tee-off was led by Isla Group Corporation Chief Executive Officer Tomoaki Asai and Chief Operating Officer Banjo Castillo, signaling the start of the event.

During the program, Jose Ricardo Delgado, chairman of the Executive Committee of Isla LPG Corporation, thanked partners for their continued support.

“We stand here today, proud of our accomplishments and deeply grateful for your faith in us,” said Jose Ricardo Delgado, Chairman of the Executive Committee (ExCom) for Isla Group. “While we have never sought to be the biggest, we strive every day to be the best for our customers. Thank you to our partners who traveled all over the world to join us for the 9th Isla Cup. Your loyalty is what drives our journey. I promise you—our 10th tournament next year will be our best one yet,” Delgado added.

Participants navigated the course throughout the day, using the occasion to strengthen ties beyond formal meetings. Executives, stakeholders and partners shared conversations that extended beyond the game, reflecting the company’s focus on long-term collaboration.

Brand activations and curated activities complemented the tournament, marking nearly a decade of the Isla Cup tradition. The event maintained a balance of competition and fellowship, reinforcing Isla LPG’s approach of building relationships alongside business.

The company said the successful staging of the ninth edition highlights its role not only as a key player in the energy industry but also as a partner to its expanding network.

With the 10th Isla Cup set for 2027, Isla LPG is preparing for what it described as a milestone year. The company, behind the LPG brand Solane, said it remains focused on strengthening partnerships and expanding its reach while continuing the tradition that has defined the Isla Cup.