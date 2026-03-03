Indigenous medicine showcased at World Wildlife Day trade fair

An indigenous person from Mindanao displays traditional medicine at an exhibit at Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife on World Wildlife Day, 3 March 2026. This year’s theme, “Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Conserving Health, Heritage and Livelihoods,” highlights the importance of plants in health, culture, and local economies amid threats from habitat loss, overharvesting, and climate change.

