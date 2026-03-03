IBF champ forges Cuban connection

An accomplished Cuban puncher is assisting Filipino world champion Pedro Taduran in his buildup for the third defense of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown.

Sean Gibbons is taking charge of Taduran’s preparations for a clash with Mexican Gustavo Perez on 3 April at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

To toughen up Taduran, Gibbons brought in Joahnys Argilagos, the two-time world amateur champion and 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist, as sparring partner.

Argilagos’ arrival came at a perfect time as the Bicol-born southpaw’s chief trainer Carl Peñalosa also formally joined training camp at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Sin City.

Taduran arrived in the United States on New Year’s Day, stayed for a week in Los Angeles before setting up camp in Las Vegas.

Last year, Taduran made two defenses of the IBF 105-pound crown, beating Ginjiro Shigeoka in Osaka in May and compatriot Christian Balunan in October in Manila.

If victorious against Perez early next month, Gibbons will move to secure a unification bout for Taduran assuming of course Puerto Rican two-belt titleholder Oscar Collazo retains his World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association straps against Jesus Haro in Anaheim, California.