House OKs barangay skilled workers registry bill on 2nd reading

The House of Representatives has approved on second reading House Bill No. 7719, or the proposed “Barangay Skilled Workers Registry Act,” a labor and local governance measure principally sponsored by Committee on Labor and Employment Chairperson and Cavite 1st District Rep. Ramon Jolo B. Revilla III.

Under the measure, all barangays nationwide will be required to establish and maintain a voluntary registry of skilled workers residing in their respective communities, as contained in Committee Report No. 113.

The bill consolidates and substitutes earlier proposals and seeks to institutionalize a community-based mechanism aimed at improving employment matching, strengthening local labor data and empowering workers at the grassroots level.

In his sponsorship speech, Revilla underscored that millions of Filipinos earn a living through skilled trades such as carpentry, electrical work, welding, mechanics, tailoring, technical services and caregiving, many of whom acquire their expertise through hands-on experience, apprenticeships, community learning or informal training.

Despite their competence, he noted that many remain outside formal employment systems and are often disconnected from local planning and job facilitation mechanisms.

“This bill recognizes a simple but powerful truth—skills already exist in our communities. What has been lacking is visibility and structured linkage to opportunity,” Revilla said. “Kapag nakikita at naitatala ang kakayahan ng ating mga manggagawa sa antas ng barangay, mas nagiging mabilis at mas episyente ang pagtutugma ng trabaho at serbisyo.”

Under the proposed law, every barangay will be required to create and maintain a registry of skilled workers who voluntarily provide their information.

The registry will be publicly accessible and posted at the barangay hall and, where available, on official digital platforms to ensure transparency and accessibility to residents and local employers. Copies may also be made available upon request, subject only to reasonable reproduction costs.

The measure specifies that registration will be free and voluntary. It expressly prohibits the collection of any registration fee from skilled workers, ensuring that no additional financial burden is imposed on individuals seeking inclusion in the registry.

The bill also clarifies that inclusion in the registry will not be construed as certification of skills, thereby avoiding unnecessary bureaucracy or regulatory hurdles.

Workers who opt to be listed may submit their name, address, contact details, skills and services offered, and relevant training or certifications, including Technical Education and Skills Development Authority credentials if available, subject to written consent.

The proposal recognizes skills acquired through formal, non-formal or informal means to ensure that workers are not excluded solely for lacking formal national certificates.