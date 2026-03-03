‘Eraserheads’ epic journey hits SXSW with new global docu

After making waves at international festivals, the documentary Eraserheads: Combo On The Run joins Abramorama’s acclaimed lineup of music films, including Ron Howard’s The Beatles: Eight Days, Edgar Wright’s The Sparks Brothers, and Grant Gee’s Radiohead: Meeting People Is Easy.

The film will be celebrated at SXSW 2026 ahead of its theatrical release in Canada and the US. Directed and produced by Maria Diane Ventura, it chronicles the rise of the Philippines’ iconic band — from their university beginnings at UP Diliman to their meteoric success, painful split and eventual reunion.

Set against the nation’s shifting socio-political climate, the documentary explores how the band’s music became intertwined with the country’s cultural identity. Featuring intimate interviews, rare archival footage and behind-the-scenes access, it reflects on fame, fracture, legacy and the lasting bond between the Eraserheads and their fans.

Ventura emphasizes the film’s universal themes: division, reconciliation and healing, alongside the goal of introducing the band to a new generation and sharing Filipino stories with global audiences.

The documentary has already made history as the first Filipino music film to secure a wide theatrical release in the Philippines via Warner Bros. and the first to screen at San Diego Comic-Con. It has earned international recognition, winning Best International Documentary at Greece’s Ierapetra Festival and appearing at Hawaii International Film Festival, Doc Berlin and Liverpool Film Festival.