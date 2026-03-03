EK COO Cynthia Mamon takes helm of Laguna Chamber

Enchanted Kingdom chief operating officer Cynthia R. Mamon, Ph.D., has been inducted as president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Laguna Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (LCCI), reinforcing the theme park’s involvement in local business and tourism development.

The induction ceremony for newly elected LCCI officers was held on February 16 at Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa. The oath-taking was led by Area Vice President Hoover Picar and Regional Governor Mary Ann Katigbak.

In accepting the role, Mamon outlined her priorities for the chamber.

“We are committed to focus on Livelihood and labor concerns, Corporate sustainability, Community empowerment, and Innovation with integrity. These four principles support Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) South Luzon’s guiding principles as presented by AVP Hoover Picar, namely Volunteerism, Excellence, Service, and Integrity (VESI). Through these, we look forward to transforming the lives of the people working for our companies and the communities we serve.”

Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, LCCI is a non-stock, non-profit and non-government organization composed of small, medium and large enterprises based in Laguna. It aims to strengthen the local economy and promote growth, resilience and competitiveness among businesses in the province.

Among those present at the ceremony were Department of Labor and Employment – National Conciliation and Mediation Board IV-A Director Cynthia Foncardas; Laguna Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office Head Fatima Villaseñor; PCCI Los Baños President Grace Bondad Nicolas; PCCI Quezon City President Anne Marie Francisco; and PCCI Lipa City President Marites Jumarang. Past LCCI presidents Atty. Rose Lynn Zara-Coloma, Marvin Adolfo, Virgilio Lorenzo and Richard Albert Osmond also attended, along with Enchanted Kingdom President and Chairman Cesar Mario O. Mamon.

An economic briefing by Prof. Ronilo Balbieran of the University of Asia and the Pacific followed the induction.

Enchanted Kingdom, now in its 30th year, has long been an active member of LCCI. Cesar Mario O. Mamon previously served as LCCI president from 2006 to 2007.

Mamon was also recently reelected president of the Laguna Tourism Council. She and other newly elected officers took their oath before Gov. Sol Aragones on January 22 in Santa Cruz, Laguna.

The Laguna Tourism Council is a provincial multi-sectoral body composed of representatives from government and private organizations, tasked with advancing Laguna as a premier tourism destination. Since assuming the LTC presidency in 2023, Mamon has worked with the provincial government and various stakeholders to promote tourism, culture, heritage and the arts, while supporting Laguna-based micro, small and medium enterprises through events and collaborations.

Enchanted Kingdom said it will continue backing initiatives aimed at industry growth, sustainability and tourism development in Laguna.