EEI secures P1.6B early pipeline

Construction firm EEI Corp. is confident of hitting its order book targets this year after booking P1.6 billion worth of real estate projects in the first two months of the year.

The Yuchengco-led firm reported that the newly awarded contracts in the high-growth residential and hospitality segments will expand its footprint in regional markets.

“This is a positive development to start in 2026. With these residential and hospitality projects, we push our diversified portfolio further to regional markets and expand our capabilities to build sustainable communities throughout the country,” EEI President and Chief Executive Officer Henry D. Antonio said on Tuesday.

“This will not only fuel the industry with more jobs but will also help our real estate partners build spaces that elevate the lives of people through innovation,” he added.

EEI was tapped to construct Crown Residences, a 21-storey residential tower, and Crest Suites, a 21-storey mixed-use development, for Torre Lorenzo Development Corp. in Tierra Davao.

Crown Residences will feature expansive wellness facilities and 322 residential units.

Crest Suites, a hospitality investment property, will feature 16 floors of condominium-hotel units and three floors of residential condominium units, totaling 260 units.

Backed by a growing pipeline of projects, EEI said it expects steady financial performance and sustained partnerships with companies across sectors this year.