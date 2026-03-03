DSWD opens socio-cultural meetings with focus on community resilience

The Department of Social Welfare and Development kicked off its chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) this Wednesday with emphasis on cooperation for climate resilience and food security endeavors among partner countries.

DSWD undersecretary for Policy and Plans Adonis Sulit led the opening of the 40th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) meeting attended by delegates from various countries such as Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam.

Sulit underscored the timeliness of such meetings with global relations becoming increasingly complex due to shifting social, economic, and climate hurdles in the world.

“This meeting provides an important platform for reflection, coordination, and collective action to ensure that the socio-cultural pillar remains responsive, inclusive, and resilient,” he stated.

The socio-cultural pillar is considered as one of the three pillars in the ASEAN community that is currently chaired by the Philippines with Political-Security and Economic Community being the other two.

Amid rising tensions in other parts of the world, the SOCA chair stressed the importance of partnerships between the countries in the ASEAN region to provide better assistance when it comes to development.

“As the ASCC Blueprint 2025 concluded, and with the commencement of the ASCC Strategic Plan, we are hopeful that this meeting would serve as an important platform for our reflection, foresight, and convergence,” Sulit explained.

Through the aforementioned blueprint, social welfare initiatives were developed to boost policy implementation, environmental sustainability, and human development through programs like the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre).

This program was said to have allowed for improvement of livelihood, women empowerment, and infant mortality among others across the region based on a report from ASEAN.

Sulit also stated that the country was prepared to work with leaders from other nations to develop similar initiatives in an effort to improve on what he said was a “people-centered” ASCC.

“The Philippines looks forward to engaging closely with all ASEAN Member States and the ASEAN Secretariat as we work together toward a more caring and sharing ASEAN community,” he said.

“One that leaves no one behind and remains firmly anchored on solidarity, cooperation, and mutual respect,” he added.

Aside from the ASCC meeting, the DSWD said that it will host two other ASCC meetings from this Wednesday to this Thursday, 5 March.