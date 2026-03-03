DHSUD backs Calumpit rail resettlement plan

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has stepped up coordination with the local government of Calumpit, Bulacan to support the resettlement component of the North–South Commuter Railway Extension (NSCR-Ex).

Officials from the DHSUD Resettlement Implementation Coordinator Project Management Office (RIC PMO) paid a courtesy call on mayor Glorime Faustino to align efforts for families who will be displaced by the rail expansion project.

The delegation was led by assistant secretary Hernando Caraig Jr. and director Joselito Melchor, along with other RIC PMO representatives. The visit forms part of DHSUD’s role as Resettlement Implementation Coordinator, where it provides policy guidance, technical assistance, and overall direction to key shelter agencies, local government units, and other bodies involved in relocation efforts tied to Department of Transportation railway projects.

For the Calumpit site, authorities are adopting an LGU-led approach. The relocation area is expected to host families affected by the NSCR-Ex Philippine National Railways North 2 Segment, including residents not only from Calumpit but also from nearby Malolos City in Bulacan and the Pampanga towns of Apalit and Minalin.

Mayor Faustino conveyed her full backing for the undertaking and stressed the need for close coordination among agencies to ensure that relocation is carried out in an organized and inclusive manner for project-affected families.

Officials from the Department of Transportation and the Calumpit local government also joined the meeting. Discussions focused on refining coordination mechanisms and supporting the rollout of the LGU-managed housing project under the NSCR-Ex.

The initiative seeks to provide sustainable housing solutions while strengthening the capacity of local governments to oversee resettlement programs linked to major infrastructure developments.