Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (4 March 2026)
RAT

Love: A sudden flirty message or DM that seems too good to be true can feel exciting, but verify first if it is genuine.

Health: Energy is somewhat unpredictable. Take relaxing screen breaks, hydrate, and say a short prayer.

Career: Minor gossip in work chats is possible. Stay professional and focus on your tasks at the office.

Wealth: Be careful with online offers, lending schemes, or easy money.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Pi Yao bracelet or a small mirror in your wallet for protection.

OX

Love: The connection feels comforting and reliable. It is a perfect day to share daily stories with your partner, especially simple take care texts that truly make the heart flutter.

Health: Generally solid but avoid stress from online noise. Eat balanced meals and take short walks to recharge.

Career: Your dedication shines. Routine work, BPO calls, or work from home deliverables go smoothly. Ignore gossip to avoid distractions.

Wealth: Stable but be cautious about lending requests from friends. It is a good day to save or review bills.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue crystal in the north area for calm energy and protection from fake news or gossip.

TIGER

Love: Playful and flirty energy surrounds you. If single, a sudden fun chat may make you smile, but do not easily share personal details online.

Health: High stamina makes it perfect for active breaks or quick exercise.

Career: Bold moves are welcome. Pitch your ideas because sudden wins are possible.

Wealth: Small lucky finds or discounts may appear. Be careful with online deals that seem too good to be true.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for courage and protection against online traps or gossip.

RABBIT

Love: Gentle romantic vibes are present. A sudden sweet note or call may arrive, but do not overthink if gossip surfaces. Let the feelings flow naturally.

Health: You may feel emotionally sensitive. Rest, meditate, or do light yoga to avoid stress from online drama.

Career: Quiet efforts are effective. Collaborate carefully and avoid gossip circles in work chats.

Wealth: Avoid lending money or jumping into quick online investments.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place pink quartz near your phone or desk for harmony and protection from gossip or fake vibes.

DRAGON

Love: You are magnetic and passionate. Deep flirty conversations can feel exciting and it is a good time to share dreams, but be careful.

Health: Energy is strong. Hydrate more and keep moving for a productive day.

Career: Leadership opportunities may arise. Take charge but verify information first to avoid scams.

Wealth: Doors may open financially. Be wise in deals and cautious.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 9

Advice: Keep a dragon charm for a power boost and sharp intuition against fake offers.

SNAKE

Love: There is an intuitive spark. Trust your gut feeling about a connection, but if there are online red flags, pause first. The day still feels magical.

Health: Balance is good. Stay relaxed and prioritize proper rest.

Career: Strategic wins are possible. Plan ahead and double check sources to avoid gossip or scams.

Wealth: Finances are steady. Monitor small expenses and be cautious of lending promises with no repayment.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Keep a jade snake figurine for wisdom and protection against scams.

HORSE

Love: Adventurous excitement is in the air. A spontaneous flirty plan may happen, but do not rush to trust new online contacts.

Health: Energy is high but can quickly drain. Rest well and limit screen time.

Career: Fast changes may occur. Go with the flow but verify rumors or offers to avoid mistakes.

Wealth: Financial flow is positive but be strict about lending or online shopping. Stay alert against scams.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 7

Advice: Wear red accessories and carry a Pi Yao for protection against Tai Sui and online risks.

GOAT

Love: Your nurturing sweetness wins hearts. Cozy vibes are perfect for real connections. Do not pay attention to gossip.

Health: Calmness is needed. Meditate or relax to recharge.

Career: Creative energy flows well. Collaborate with trusted people and avoid gossip circles.

Wealth: You are attracting positive financial energy. Be cautious of suspicious deals and focus on positive inflows.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Keep a purple crystal for peace and clear intuition against fake news.

MONKEY

Love: Witty banter is strong. Flirting may lead to laughter and excitement, but be careful about sharing too much online.

Health: Your mind is sharp. Rest your eyes and limit exposure to social media drama.

Career: Clever ideas can pay off. Share wisely and double check sources.

Wealth: Lucky breaks are possible. Stay alert but cautious of easy money schemes.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 1

Advice: Keep a monkey figurine for clever handling of gossip and scams.

ROOSTER

Love: Honest yet sweet energy surrounds you. Deepen bonds through genuine conversations and avoid reacting to rumors.

Health: Eat balanced meals to maintain steady energy.

Career: Efficiency is high. Work methodically and ignore office or online gossip.

Wealth: Rewards may come. Do not lend money without guaranteed return.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a gold rooster pin for confidence and protection against gossip.

DOG

Love: Loyal and comforting energy makes quality time feel secure. It is a good day to build real trust.

Health: Outdoor walks can be healing. Fresh air helps clear the mind.

Career: Team support is strong. Rely on trusted allies.

Wealth: Finances are stable. It is a good day for planning but be cautious with lending requests.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 3

Advice: Place a Dog figurine at the entrance for protection.

PIG

Love: Warm and affectionate energy makes cozy moments extra special.

Health: It is a good time to relax and enjoy.

Career: Generosity may return to you. Help wisely and avoid scams.

Wealth: Positive financial surprises are possible. Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Keep a Pig charm in the wealth corner for harmony and safe fortune.

