Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A sudden flirty message or DM that seems too good to be true can feel exciting, but verify first if it is genuine.

Health: Energy is somewhat unpredictable. Take relaxing screen breaks, hydrate, and say a short prayer.

Career: Minor gossip in work chats is possible. Stay professional and focus on your tasks at the office.

Wealth: Be careful with online offers, lending schemes, or easy money.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Pi Yao bracelet or a small mirror in your wallet for protection.