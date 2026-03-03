Curlee Discaya appeals for urgent medical checkup

A contractor held in Senate detention for nearly six months has issued a handwritten appeal to Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III requesting urgent medical attention for deteriorating health conditions.

Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II, who was cited for contempt during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing in September, is seeking permission to undergo an executive medical checkup.

In a letter dated 28 February, Discaya requested a complete blood chemistry test, a chest X-ray, and a cardiovascular evaluation.

The letter was addressed to Sotto through the office of Senate President Pro-tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, the committee chairman.

Discaya said he has been suffering from frozen shoulders and difficulty breathing, particularly at night. He noted that the persistent pain has caused him significant anxiety and sleeplessness.

“I fear that my condition may worsen without proper medical attention,” Discaya wrote, adding that his request was made not for comfort, but for “survival and dignity.”

The contractor stated he is willing to undergo the examination at a government facility or a private institution, such as St. Luke’s Medical Center in BGC, subject to Senate rules and regulations.

A relative of the detainee, who provided a copy of the letter to the media, expressed concern that neither Sotto nor Lacson has acted on the request.