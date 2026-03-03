CCC backs Romblon’s nine-year climate resilience roadmap

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) reinforced the role of local government units (LGUs) in driving climate and disaster resilience efforts during the Provincial Climate and Disaster Resilience Summit: “Hagiyos” held on Sibuyan Island.

The summit forms part of the development of Romblon’s Nine-Year Climate and Disaster Risk Resilience Roadmap for 2026 to 2034, which seeks to provide a strategic direction in addressing climate risks at the local level.

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje underscored the need for LGUs to translate national climate action plans into concrete and effective strategies on the ground.

“Araw-araw, hinaharap natin ang isang katotohanan—na ang ating buhay at kabuhayan ay nagiging mas marupok, kapag tayo’y nag-aatubili at hindi kumikilos,” Borje said.

He stressed that LGUs must move beyond planning and toward disciplined implementation to secure a climate-resilient future for the province, noting that “science tells us where the risks are. Discipline ensures we act on that knowledge.”

The CCC also cited key national policy frameworks supporting resilience efforts, including the National Adaptation Plan, the Nationally Determined Contribution, and the People’s Survival Fund, which promote science-based approaches in local decision-making and implementation.

In support of the province’s initiative, the commission provided technical guidance to local stakeholders in updating their Local Climate Change Action Plans to ensure alignment with the National Adaptation Plan and help craft a responsive, science-informed roadmap.

Romblon Governor Trina Alejandra Q. Firmalo-Fabic highlighted the importance of a long-term roadmap in strengthening the province’s preparedness against intensifying climate impacts, including heavier rainfall and stronger typhoons.

The summit gathered local leaders, including mayors from Magdiwang, Romblon and Cajidiocan, vice mayors, civil society groups and national government agencies.

The CCC said it remains committed to supporting LGUs through capacity building and technical assistance in crafting effective, science-based and locally tailored climate action plans.