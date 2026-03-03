Canino, Ybañez displaying MVP form

Most Valuable Player (MVP) awardees from De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas (UST) took center stage during the second week of competitions in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) volleyball tournament.

For keeping their respective teams unbeaten, Angel Canino of La Salle and Josh Ybañez of UST were voted as Collegiate Press Corps Players of the Week for the period 25 February to 1 March.

Despite the absence of ace spiker Shevana Laput, who is still recovering from illness, Canino held down the fort for the Lady Spikers.

Last Wednesday, she tallied 12 points, five excellent digs, and six excellent receptions in a straight-sets victory over a fortified University of the Philippines (UP) squad, 25–12, 25–15, 25–19, handing the erstwhile unbeaten team its first loss of the tournament.

She followed it up with another mature performance, staying composed even after La Salle dropped its first set of Season 88 against longtime rival Ateneo de Manila University. The 22-year-old powered her team to a 25–14, 21–25, 25–15, 25–17 victory last Sunday, finishing with a stellar double-double of 21 points and 11 excellent receptions.

Despite being the lone unbeaten team in the women’s division, Canino continues to approach each match without pressure, placing full trust in her teammates.

“I am not assuming all the responsibilities because we have a lot of senior players and young players who can step up, making it easy for me,” Canino said.

Canino edged out teammate Amie Provido, UST’s Angge Poyos and Reg Jurado, and UP’s Casiey Dongallo for the weekly citation presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, as deliberated by print and online media covering the beat.

Over in the men’s division, Ybañez showed comfort in his role as an opposite hitter after spending most of the offseason as a libero for the national team.

His versatility proved crucial, as he posted back-to-back double-doubles while contributing on both offense and floor defense.

The UAAP two-time MVP churned out 29 points, along with 19 excellent receptions and four digs, to power UST in a marathon win over Ateneo, 19–25, 26–24, 21–25, 26–24, 16–11, last Wednesday.

He followed this up with 13 points, 11 excellent receptions, and five excellent digs in a straight-sets win over the rejuvenated University of the East, 25–18, 25–22, 25–22, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Despite their recent surge, winning three straight games, Ybañez acknowledged that there is still work to be done as the Golden Spikers chase a breakthrough title in men’s volleyball.

“If there’s something that needs to change, we work on it because we tend to go back sa mga old habits,” said Ybañez as UST now sports a 3–1 record.

Ybañez bested Far Eastern University’s Amet Bituin and Lirick Mendoza, National University’s Budds Buddin and Leo Ordiales; and UP’s Olayemi Raheem for the weekly award.