BFAR deploys vessels for sea mishaps

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has dispatched patrol vessels to support search and retrieval efforts following separate maritime incidents in Mindanao waters, underscoring the agency’s broader role in emergency response at sea.

Under the Department of Agriculture (DA), BFAR mobilized assets after reports of incidents involving MV Trisha Kerstin 3 near Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan and the motorized banca MBCA Amejara off Balut Island and Western Sarangani.

On 22 February, 2026, MCS Patrol Vessel 3004, commanded by LT Jose Jomar V. Oyardo III of the Philippine Coast Guard, responded to a request from the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao. The vessel transported a recovered body found about 2.3 nautical miles east-by-north of Baluk-Baluk Island to Zamboanga City.

In a separate operation, MCS Patrol Vessel 3010, under Capt. Jose Ronnie T. Ong Jr., was deployed from 19 to 27 January and again from 30 January to 3 February, 2026, to assist in the search for those involved in the MBCA Amejara incident. The patrol covered waters off Balut Island and Western Sarangani.

During the extended mission, the vessel recovered one body on 25 January approximately 43.06 nautical miles southwest of Buca Point in Maasim, Sarangani. A day later, crews retrieved a life ring bearing the name “Amejara,” believed to be linked to the vessel, about 36.28 nautical miles southwest of Maculi Point, Sarangani. Operations were conducted in coordination with other Philippine Coast Guard units to ensure continuous coverage of the search area.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family affected by the tragic incidents,” said National Director Elizer Salilig. “This operation highlights BFAR’s commitment not only to protecting Philippine waters but also to safeguarding lives at sea and supporting coastal communities. We stand ready to respond to emergencies whenever and wherever needed,” he added.

While BFAR’s primary mandate focuses on curbing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, the bureau also supports maritime safety efforts in partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard, local government units, and other agencies.