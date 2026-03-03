Agencies step up tawilis protection campaign

A coalition of government agencies has intensified efforts to enforce the two-month fishing ban on tawilis (freshwater sardinella) in Taal Lake, with scientists emphasizing that strict compliance is critical to rebuilding the species’ population.

The National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI), an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture, joined a motorcade on 27 February 2026 that passed through lakeside towns to promote awareness of the 1 March to 30 April closed season. The campaign was organized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources through the Taal Volcano Protected Landscape – Protected Area Management Office.

The ban covers Sardinella tawilis, the only freshwater sardine species in the world, which exists solely in Taal Lake. According to long-term studies conducted by NFRDI, the March to April period marks the fish’s peak spawning season, making it the most critical window for protection.

NFRDI Executive Director Maria Theresa Mutia said the information drive demonstrates a shared commitment to preserving a species unique to the Philippines.

“This information drive is a good example of how much we value tawilis, the only freshwater Sardinella in the entire world,” Mutia said in English, noting that the fish is found exclusively in Taal Lake.

She added that authorities are working toward a long-term goal of having tawilis removed from the endangered list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a move that would signal sustained recovery of its population.

The closed season, first introduced in 2019, prohibits the catching, selling, trading, transporting, or possession of tawilis during the breeding period. The policy is backed by resolutions issued by the Protected Area Management Board of the Taal Volcano Protected Landscape.

Participating in the motorcade were representatives from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, the Kilusan ng Maliliit na Mangingisda sa Lawa ng Taal, the Municipal Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Management Council in Agoncillo, and concerned local government units.

Aside from the motorcade, agencies distributed educational materials to fishing communities and local residents to reinforce understanding of the seasonal ban and encourage cooperation.

Authorities said the combined enforcement and awareness efforts aim to secure the long-term viability of tawilis while balancing conservation goals with the welfare of communities that depend on the lake for livelihood.