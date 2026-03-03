AFP spox: Vigilance is good, panic is not

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla on Tuesday doused fears that the ongoing war between the US-Israel coalition and Iran will escalate and affect the country.

"The public is encouraged to remain calm, exercise vigilance against disinformation, and rely only on verified government sources," Padilla said during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo.

"So let me emphasize: vigilance is good, panic is not. Sa panahon ng global tensions, the real battlefield sometimes shifts to social media," she added.

Padilla said the AFP is closely monitoring the current situation in the Middle East in coordination with the Department of National Defense and other civilian agencies.

"There is currently no credible direct threat to Philippine territory or to Filipino and foreign national in the country. The AFP assures the public that national security conditions remain stable," Padilla pointed out.

According to the AFP spokesperson, in coordination with interagency partners, the AFP stands ready to augment possible repatriation and crisis response efforts for Filipinos in affected areas, when directed.

"There is no parallel between here and the Middle East. Our bilateral and multilateral arrangements are purely and strictly for defensive and deterrence purposes. The AFP remains committed to its supporting role in whole-of-government efforts, ensuring readiness to assist whenever called upon to help safeguard Filipino lives and uphold national security," Padilla said.

"Hindi po tayo nanonood lang — we are monitoring, coordinating, and preparing. The AFP is in constant coordination with the Department of National Defense and concerned agencies. At this time, there is no credible direct threat to Philippine territory or to Filipinos in the country. Our security posture remains stable," Padilla assured.

"Let us rely only on verified government sources and not amplify unverified claims. And should our kababayans abroad require assistance, the AFP stands ready to support repatriation and crisis response efforts — part of our whole-of-government commitment to protect Filipino lives wherever they may be," she urged.