Abante questions Suntay remarks amid VP threat row

Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. on Tuesday questioned statements made by Quezon City Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay that appeared to favor Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense over her alleged threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other officials.

“I do not know if he is lawyering for the Vice President because I would even think that he is right now defending her. Pero you have seen the video… that amounts to a credible threat against the President, the First Lady and the Speaker,” Abante said during the House Committee on Justice deliberations.

Abante described the alleged remarks by the Vice President as “not political noise” but “a red flag for national stability and constitutional order.”

“Why? Because the Vice President is not a private citizen. The wife of Congressman Suntay is a private citizen. But not the Vice President. The Office of the Vice President carries access, influence and security resources. That is why the standard for public trust is higher, not lower,” he added.

Meanwhile, Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Janice Degamo, whose husband Gov. Roel Degamo was assassinated in 2023, said the alleged threats were serious even if framed as conditional.

“Madam Chair, I would like to speak from a personal experience. My husband, the late Governor (Roel) Degamo, before he was murdered — by the way, we will be remembering his third death anniversary tomorrow (Wednesday), 4 March — he received threats before he was tragically murdered,” Degamo told the panel.

“The threats at first were conditional, like if you do this, something will happen. But then even though they were conditional, the fear and intimidation they caused were very real. Conditional threats can turn into actual harm,” she said.

She likened those warnings to statements reportedly made by Duterte in a November 2024 televised media interview.

“Nangyari po ‘yun sa amin. In the same way, when the VP reportedly made statements implying harm to the President, the First Lady and the former Speaker, those statements are serious even if raised as conditional. Kasi words from someone in her position carry weight,” Degamo said.

She warned that such declarations “can intimidate other officials, can influence decision, and even undermine public trust.”

“That is why in impeachment terms, such conditional threats are considered sufficient in substance. It's not just the wording that matters, it's the effect and potential for harm, especially when the speaker holds high office,” she added.

“Maybe words from ordinary people maybe limited in effect. But threats from a person who is holding a national leadership post carry far-reaching consequences. Kaya nga po, public office demands higher standards of behavior,” Degamo said.