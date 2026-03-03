400 mm power

vivo unveiled its latest imaging flagship, the X300 Ultra, at Mobile World Congress 2026, spotlighting a 400mm equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra and confirming the device’s global rollout later this year.

The showcase marked the first time vivo confirmed plans to bring its most advanced X-series Ultra model to international markets. Alongside the announcement, the company offered a first look at the smartphone’s design and its professional photography kit, underscoring its push into the premium segment.

At the center of the X300 Ultra is what vivo described as the industry’s only 400mm telephoto extender for a smartphone. Co-engineered with ZEISS, the lens meets APO imaging standards and supports a full 200MP optical output. vivo said the setup delivers high-resolution images even at up to 1600mm digital crop, expanding the range of mobile photography well beyond typical smartphone zoom limits.

The device also integrates gimbal-grade optical image stabilization and motion-tracking focus technology, designed to improve stability and precision in long-range shooting. vivo said these features aim to enhance both still photography and video capture, particularly in dynamic environments where maintaining clarity at extreme focal lengths can be challenging.

According to the company, the telephoto extender achieves a balance between extended zoom capability and structural integrity, allowing the X300 Ultra to maintain portability while offering professional-grade performance. The positioning signals vivo’s intent to attract creators and photographers seeking ultra-long-range imaging in a compact form factor.

Pro-grade camera cage

Complementing the telephoto extender, vivo introduced a pro-grade Camera Cage built to expand the X300 Ultra’s video capabilities.

The expandable cage includes cold shoe mounts and quick-release ports for accessories such as microphones and lights. A dual-hand grip improves handheld stability, while dedicated physical buttons for shutter and zoom control offer more tactile operation.

An integrated multi-level cooling fan is also built into the cage to help sustain performance during extended recording sessions, addressing heat management concerns often associated with high-resolution video capture.

vivo also presented an External Lens Expansion Frame compatible with the telephoto extender. Together, the cage and frame form what the company described as a comprehensive toolkit designed for professional use, effectively transforming the smartphone into a modular imaging system.

Global ambitions

The X300 Ultra builds on vivo’s previous Ultra models, which earned recognition for advances in mobile photography and videography. By bringing the new flagship to global markets, vivo is signaling broader ambitions in the high-end smartphone space.

The company said the move reinforces its strategy of delivering advanced imaging technologies — spanning optics engineering and computational photography — to a wider international audience.

vivo’s MWC 2026 showcase emphasized imaging innovation and premium design as cornerstones of its growth strategy. As competition intensifies in the flagship segment, the X300 Ultra positions the brand as a serious contender in professional-grade mobile photography.